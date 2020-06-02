Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 134 (2 June 2020)

Highlights

During the 1 June media briefing, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruptions in services for treatment of non-communicable diseases in many countries. The COVID-19 response must be inclusive of the healthcare needs of people living with these diseases.

WHO has published a new operational guidance on maintaining essential health services, which provides recommendations for practical actions that countries can take at national, sub- regional and local levels to reorganize and safely maintain access to high-quality, essential health services during the pandemic.

Transporting COVID-19 medical supplies to those in need requires timely decision-making and trouble-shooting skills. The Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean document a week in the life of logistics expert coordinating massive shipments of medical supplies to Yemen.