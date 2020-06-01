Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 133 (1 June 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published a case report form for suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19

During the last two weeks, WHO has delivered over 55 tons of health supplies by road to northeast Syria. These shipments contained equipment and medical supplies to treat many diseases, including COVID-19.

“Clean hands save lives” and “Applaud healthcare workers” campaigns celebrated in North Macedonia. Midwives and nurses were honored with applause, as over 500 healthcare professionals were awarded the “Clean hands” certificate of recognition by WHO.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an urgent need to accelerate the research and development of COVID-19 candidate vaccines. WHO has been supporting this effort.

Currently over 120 candidate vaccines have been mapped and sites in 40 countries have expressed an interest to join the Vaccine Solidarity Trial.