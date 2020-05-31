Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 132 (31 May 2020)

Highlights

Today we celebrate World No Tobacco Day. Smoking kills 8 million people worldwide each year and is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

People living with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19. The pandemic has also caused NCD service disruption according to preliminary results of a rapid assessment, and WHO encourages governments to ‘build back better’.

The President of Costa Rica and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros launched the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, a policy initiative aimed at making vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to fight COVID-19 accessible to all. The initiative has five priority areas.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, has released a statement analysing the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and emphasizing that recovery must lead to a different economy, an economy of well-being.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa has urged caution as countries ease lockdowns. WHO Regional Director Dr Moeti stressed that “Ending a lockdown is not an event, but a process…”