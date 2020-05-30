World
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 131 (30 May 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
WHO has published key planning recommendations for mass gatherings in the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak. The document provides guidance on containing risks of COVID-19 transmission associated with mass gathering events.
The UN and WHO have urged governments around the world to take the mental health consequences of the pandemic seriously, and ensure widespread availability of mental health support. WHO discusses this in a recently released article and has published guidelines for communities and a children’s book.
An article released by WHO Regional Office for Europe introduces recently published technical guidance on preventing and managing the COVID-19 pandemic across longterm care services.
WHO has released a framework for decision-making that proposes a step-wise approach to the assessment of the relative risks and benefits of conducting mass vaccination campaigns in the context of COVID-19 (see ‘Subject in Focus’ below).