Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 130 (29 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published a surveillance protocol for SARS-CoV-2 infection among health workers. This is a technical tool that countries can use to better understand the characteristics and exposure risks of health workers infected with COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his regular media briefing, stated the Solidarity Response Fund will continue to receive donations to support WHO’s activities related to COVID-19, while the WHO Foundation will help to fund all elements of WHO’s work and be fully aligned with the Organization’s priorities.

Members of the Polio Eradication Initiative at WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean are supporting the training of health workers to respond to COVID-19 in Sudan.

WHO is using the experience of health professionals, police staff and prisoners in Italy to inform guidance on preparedness, prevention and control of COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention.

Community pharmacists are key players in the COVID-19 response and should be aware of what steps to take if they suspect or see signs of COVID-19. The WHO Regional Office for Europe has published technical guidelines on practical ways in which health systems can better respond to COVID-19.