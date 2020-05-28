Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 129 (28 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published an interim guidance on the clinical management of COVID-19. This guidance document is intended for clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients during all phases of their disease.

WHO has published an interim guidance on ethical considerations to guide the use of digital proximity tracking technologies for COVID-19 contact tracing. This document provides guidance to policy-makers and other stakeholders about the ethical and appropriate use of digital proximity tracking technologies for COVID-19.

WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region of the Americas must include chronic disease care, as 1 in 4 people are at increased risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19 due to underlying noncommunicable diseases.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, key changes in the Clinical Management Guidance for COVID19 are explored.