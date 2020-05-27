Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 128 (27 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published a case-control protocol for the assessment of risk factors for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in health workers. The primary objective of this study is to characterize and assess the risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection in health workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

A scientific brief has been published by WHO investigating any association between smoking and an increased risk for COVID-19. At the time of this review, the available evidence suggests that in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death.

WHO has published a population-based age-stratified seroepidemiological investigation protocol for COVID-19 virus infection. This protocol was designed to investigate the extent of infection, as determined by positive blood tests in the general population, in any country in which COVID19 virus infection has been reported.

Elements of the COVID-19 Strategic Response and Preparedness Plan (SPRP) have been updated and are reviewed on a regular basis by WHO in consultation of all six regional offices.

These elements are laid out in the COVID-19 WHO Appeal.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, the WHO Infodemics management pillar explores how WHO is listening to social media to get ahead of the infodemic