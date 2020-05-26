Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 127 (26 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his regular media briefing, mentioned that “over 400 hospitals in 35 countries are actively recruiting patients and nearly 3500 patients have been enrolled from 17 countries” as part of the Solidarity Trial which was established to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations against COVID-19.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe along with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said that they will continue to repurpose their influenza surveillance systems to also detect the COVID-19 virus.

Facing an unprecedented global demand for essential COVID-19 medical supplies, WHO is working with partners to help secure supplies to assist the most vulnerable countries. This is explored in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’, below.