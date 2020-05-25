Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 126 (25 May 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Office for Africa has provided training for Tanzanian health workers to equip them with skills for caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients. A total of 160 health workers in Tanzania attended a three-day virtual training session organized by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

The United Kingdom will contribute $3.8m for the COVID-19 response in the Caribbean. The financial contribution to the WHO Regional Office for the Americas will help Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines contain the spread of the disease and mitigate its impact.

WHO has partnered with Vital Strategies and other global partners to launch a new technical package: Revealing the Toll of COVID-19: A Technical Package for Rapid Mortality Surveillance and Epidemic Response. This is a technical package for rapid mortality surveillance and epidemic response to support national governments with surveillance and response planning surrounding COVID-19.