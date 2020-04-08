Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic - UNFPA Global Response Plan (April 2020)

CONTEXT

The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes the largest global public health crisis in a century, with daunting health and socioeconomic challenges. As the UN Secretary-General ' noted, this “is the greatest test that we have faced since the formation of the United Nations”. Governments are taking unprecedented measures to limit the spread of the virus, ramping up health systems and restricting the movement of millions. The pandemic has already severely disrupted access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health services. It is worsening existing inequalities for women and girls, and deepening discrimination against other marginalized groups. Sexual and reproductive health and rights is a significant public health issue that demands urgent and sustained attention and investment.

Health and social systems across the globe are struggling to cope. The situation is especially challenging in humanitarian, fragile and low-income country contexts, where health and social systems are already weak. Services to provide sexual and reproductive health care risk being sidelined, which will lead to higher maternal mortality and morbidity. All women and girls must have access to a continuum of sexual and reproductive health services, including antenatal, perinatal and postnatal care, and screening tests according to national guidelines and standards.

The pandemic is compounding existing gender inequalities. There are growing reports of increases in gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse, even as related services for prevention and response are under pressure. With restrictions to freedom of movement, combined with the fear, tension and stress related to COVID-19, and the negative impacts on household incomes, risks of violence will grow. Women are also more vulnerable to economic fragility during confinement and movement restrictions, for reasons that include their far greater representation in informal sector jobs, particularly in Africa and Asia. This vulnerability in turn affects family income and food availability, and leads to malnutrition, especially for children, andpregnant and breastfeeding women. Furthermore, since women represent nearly 70 per cent of healthcare workers globally, it is critical to support their needs, including on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. Yet not enough attention has been given to women health-care workers in terms of how their work environment may be impacted, their safety requirements, or their sexual and reproductive health and psychosocial needs.

Shortages of vital supplies for sexual and reproductive health loom large. Life-saving medicines for maternal health and contraceptives are less available given the closure of production sites, and breakdown of global and local supply chains. In Latin America and the Caribbean, an estimated 18 million women will lose regular access to modern contraceptives. It is essential that women, adolescent girls and couples can still access a choice of effective short- and long-acting modern contraceptives, information, counselling and services (including emergency contraception) during the COVID-19 pandemic response.