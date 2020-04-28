Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 99 (28 April 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments’, which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. This can be found here.

WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic. The WHO Regional Office for Europe explores this in an article available here.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, highlighted “As lockdowns in Europe ease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue”. More information is available here.