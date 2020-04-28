World
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 99 (28 April 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments’, which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. This can be found here.
WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic. The WHO Regional Office for Europe explores this in an article available here.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, highlighted “As lockdowns in Europe ease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue”. More information is available here.
WHO continues to source millions of dollars of medical equipment and supplies to help Member States access global markets, which are overwhelmed by unprecedented demand. WHO is also supporting design and installation of COVID19 treatment centres in a number of countries. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.