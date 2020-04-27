World

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 98 (27 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providing guidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.

• The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare of Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.

• An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

