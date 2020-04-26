Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 97 (26 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio). A new analysis on malaria supports the call to minimize disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available in the statement from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, the statement from the WHO Regional Office for the Americas and in details on the analysis.

• The WHO Regional Office for the Americas urges countries to strengthen vaccination against seasonal influenza and measles to prevent respiratory illness and vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.

• The core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19 has been published by the WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group. More information is available here.

• The WHO Regional Director for Europe has emphasized the need to build sustainable people-centred long-term care in the wake of COVID-19. More information is available here.

• The WHO Regional Office for Europe has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the European Region. More information is available here.