Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 96 (25 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO, together with heads of state, global health leaders, private sector partners and other stakeholders launched the Access To COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. More information including the WHO Director General’s opening remarks, full list of participants, and the group’s statement, are available.

• Although some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate”, there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. More information is available here.

• WHO has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public. WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends using reliable sources to obtain factual information about COVID-19 and other health issues. More information is available here.