Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 95 (24 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO has published an interim guidance ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for competent authorities responsible for national food safety control systems’.

The guidance document provides advice and recommendations for national food safety authorities to optimize food control functions and prioritize critical services that preserve the integrity of food safety systems.

• WHO has published an interim guidance ‘Water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management for the COVID-19 virus’. This interim guidance is the second edition and supplements existing infection prevention and control documents by summarizing the latest evidence on COVID-19 in water supplies and sanitation.

It highlights WHO guidance on water, sanitation, hand hygiene and health care waste which is relevant for viruses (including coronaviruses).

• WHO’s Health Security Learning Platform offers a number of online courses to help enhance knowledge on specific issues related to the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005). A new course, “Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak in aviation”, is available and is the topic for today’s ‘Subject in Focus’, below.