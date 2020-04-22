Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 93 (22 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO is deeply saddened at the death of a member of personnel during a security incident in Rakhine district of Myanmar, who was transporting COVID19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports. WHO condemns targeting of health workers involved in the COVID-19 response. More information is available here.

• As of 22 April, Japan changed the method of reporting deaths, which now includes both the number of (i) deceased cases with complete data matching and verification; and (ii) deceased cases whose data matching and verification are in progress. The notable increase in the number of deaths reported from Japan can be attributed to this change.

• A WHO mission to Belarus has recommended the introduction of communitywide steps to increase physical distancing. More information is available here.

• OpenWHO has launched a new online course on Standard precautions: Hand hygiene. The module has been prepared to help summarize the WHO guidelines on hand hygiene, associated tools and ideas for effective implementation. To date, there has been more than 1.5 million enrolments in the platform's courses to support the COVID-19 response.

• The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically for infodemic management.

For updates and more information, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

• WHO issued guidance on Safe Ramadan practices in the context of COVID-19, which is available in Arabic, English, French, Russian and Spanish. For details, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.