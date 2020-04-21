Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 92 (21 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his media briefing yesterday, thanked health ministers from the G20 countries for their support, as well as the support received from the G77 (that comprises 135 countries) and The Non-Aligned Movement (that comprises over 130 countries). He reiterated that WHO is committedto supporting all countries to save lives.

• WHO and Global Citizen’s “One World, Together at Home” concert in collaboration with Lady Gaga has been a great success and show of global friendship and solidarity. It has also raised US$55 million for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which will be used to support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

• As of 21 April, over 100 countries have joined the Solidarity Trial to evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19. The trial will compare four treatment options against local standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19.

• WHO has published ‘International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of COVID-19 as Cause of Death’, available here.

• During a virtual meeting convened by WHO, national regulatory authorities and national ethics committees across Africa agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial reviews and approvals.

• WHO continues to secure vital supply chains, set-up logistical hubs, and deliver critical supplies. For more see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.