Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 91 (20 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccine underscores the pivotal role immunizations play in protecting lives and economies. Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, marking the European Immunization Week 2020, stressed ‘we must not, especially now, let down our guard on immunizations’. WHO and UNICEF have released a joint statement to mark European Immunization Week 2020, which is available here.

• WHO has published a brief on the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in patients with COVID-19. Concerns have been raised that NSAIDs may be associated with an increased risk of adverse effects. However, as explained in the brief, at present there is no evidence of severe adverse effects. The brief is available here.

• WHO has recently published an updated strategy to help guide the public health response to COVID-19 which is available here, and is one of the topics for today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

• An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is also provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.