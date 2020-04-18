Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 89 (18 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, has released a statement on the transition to a ‘new normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that it must be guided by public health principles. His statement is available here and it complements new guidance on adjusting public health and social measures, available here.

• Refugees and migrants face the same health risks from COVID-19 as their host populations. WHO has published new guidance, available here, for refugees and migrants to be included in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• WHO and Global Citizen are joining forces with many of the world’s leading musicians, comedians and humanitarians for the “One World, Together At Home” global special. It will be broadcast/livestream on major social media networks, streaming services, and major television networks worldwide on 18– 19 April 2020. Further information and local listings are available on the Global Citizen website here.

• In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, WHO presents data on COVID-19 cases by age and sex. This data is based on nearly 750 000 WHO case reporting forms received from 113 countries, territories and areas.