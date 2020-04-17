Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 88 (17 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Globally, the number of reported confirmed cases exceeded 2 million.

• WHO has released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan. The guidance also offers advice to strengthen mental and physical wellbeing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The guidance is available here.

• WHO has released guidance on considerations in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of COVID-19. This document is intended for national authorities and decision makers in countries that have introduced large scale public health and social measures. It offers guidance for adjusting public health and social measures, while managing the risk of a resurgence of cases. The guidance is available here.

• The Chinese authorities have informed WHO that as cases have declined in China and the strain on the healthcare system has eased, a multisectoral team was established in late March 2020 to perform a comprehensive review of COVID-19 data in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Information from a variety of sources was reviewed, leading to duplicate cases being removed and missed cases added. Following this review, the total number of cases in Wuhan increased by 325 and the total number of deaths increased by 1290.

• As of 11 April 2020, 167 countries, territories and areas have implemented additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic.

An updated summary is outlined in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.