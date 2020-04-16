Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 87 (16 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros stressed that our "commitment to public health, science and to serving all the people of the world without fear or favour remains absolute." The Director-General’s speech is available here.

• WHO has released a substantial update to its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization. The news article is available here and the dashboard is available on the WHO COVID-19 webpage here.

• Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19: existing rules and regulations to protect health and reduce harm caused by alcohol such as restricting access, should be upheld and even reinforced during the outbreak.

More on this is available here, and a factsheet on Alcohol and COVID-19 is available here.

• In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response Find more on this here.

• Oxygen therapy plays an extremely important role in case management and is briefly explored in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.