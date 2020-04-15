Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 86 (15 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO has published an updated strategic preparedness and response plan to defeat COVID-19. The document takes what we have learned so far about the virus and translates that knowledge into strategic action. More details can be found here.

The first UN solidarity flight has departed Addis Ababa carrying vital COVID-19 medical supplies to all African nations. WHO cargo includes one million face masks, as well as personal protective equipment, which will be enough to protect health workers while treating more than 30 000 patients and laboratory supplies to support surveillance and detection. More information is available here.

PAHO Director, Dr Etienne, calls for “extreme caution” when transitioning to more flexible social distancing measures. Her speech is available here.

There is no evidence that oral poliovirus vaccine protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. A clinical trial is planned in the USA, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. Greater details are available here.