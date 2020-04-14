Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 85 (14 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed cases reported by countries reflects national laboratory testing capacity and strategy, thus the interpretation of the number of cases reported should take this into account.

• WHO has published interim guidance on oxygen sources and distribution strategies for COVID-19 treatment. The document describes how to quantify oxygen demand, identify oxygen sources that are available, and select appropriate surge sources to best respond to COVID-19 patients’ needs, especially in low-and-middle income countries. For more details, please see here.

• The Director-General thanked the United Kingdom for its generous contribution of £200 million to the global response to COVID-19, an act which he described as a ‘demonstration of global solidarity’. His opening remarks at yesterday’s press conference are available here.

• A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world have pledged to collaborate, in coordination with WHO, to help speed up the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Their statement can be found, against here.