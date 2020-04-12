Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 83 (12 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The total global deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 100 000.

• WHO has published a document ‘Target Product Profiles for COVID-19 Vaccines’. The document describes the preferred and minimally acceptable profiles for human vaccines for long term protection of persons at high risk of COVID-19 infection, such as healthcare workers; and for reactive use in outbreak settings. For more details, please see here.