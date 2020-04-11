Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 82 (11 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Yemen reported its first case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO has developed the following definition for reporting COVID deaths: a COVID-19 death is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g., trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, highlighted the issue of planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions: “WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.” For more information, please see here.

WHO has updated its Q&A page on COVID-19 to provide information of how the virus spreads and how it is affecting people worldwide. For more details, please see here.