Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 82 (11 April 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
Yemen reported its first case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
WHO has developed the following definition for reporting COVID deaths: a COVID-19 death is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g., trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, highlighted the issue of planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions: “WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.” For more information, please see here.
WHO has updated its Q&A page on COVID-19 to provide information of how the virus spreads and how it is affecting people worldwide. For more details, please see here.
To date, there are a limited number of publications and national situation reports that provide information on the number of healthcare worker (HCW) infections. Understanding infection in HCWs is critical to informing the specific infection prevention and control measures needed to protect HCWs from infection. For more details, please see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.