Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 81 (10 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Dr. Bruce Aylward, Special Adviser to WHO’s Director-General, speaking of his recent mission to Spain at a press briefing yesterday, highlighted the need for countries to understand that the virus can overwhelm even the most robust health systems, resulting in the need to entirely reconfigure health sectors in response. Find more about Dr. Aylward’s recent fact-finding mission to Spain here.

• OpenWHO, a web-based learning platform, has launched a new online course Introduction to Go.Data – Field data collection, chains of transmission and contact follow-up. The Go.Data tool supports outbreak investigation, focusing on field data collection, contact tracing and visualisation of chains of transmission. It is available to WHO staff around the world, Member States and partners. For more information, please see here.

• As the number of cases continues to climb in Europe, two new WHO tools launched today will help health planners in the European Region prepare for the rapidly increasing number of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute and intensive care in hospitals. For more details, please see here.