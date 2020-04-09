Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 80 (9 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The daily situation report will now report the COVID-19 transmission scenario for each country using the definitions published in the updated global surveillance guidance published on 20 March (here). Transmission scenarios are self-reported by Member States to WHO. The determination of transmission scenario is still pending for some Member States. The transmission scenarios are: no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission. For definitions and more details, see the footnote under Table 1 below.

• As millions of Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrate Easter, Passover and Ramadan, WHO has released guidance for religious leaders and faith-based communities in the context of COVID-19. This is available here. For more on this topic, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

• Today marks 100 days since WHO was notified of the first cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause” in China. In yesterday’s media briefing,

Director-General Dr Tedros recalled the work that WHO and its partners have been doing over this period and the continuing efforts to stop the pandemic in five key areas. Find more details here.