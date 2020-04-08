Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 79 (8 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

• WHO has published a guidance document on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and home care settings, as well as during the handling of cargo. The document assesses the current disruption in the global supply chain and outlines considerations for decision-making during severe shortages of PPE. For more details, please see here.

• WHO has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move should help increase access to quality-assured, accurate tests for the disease. It also means that the tests can now be supplied by the United Nations and other procurement agencies supporting the COVID19 response. For more information, please see here.

• WHO has published a guideline on food safety, ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for Food Businesses’. For more details, please see here.

• The Global Health Cluster, which WHO leads, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. This includes addressing newly-emerging needs and preserving the existing humanitarian health actions and commitments of the Humanitarian Response Plans for 2020. For more information on partner coordination, please see ‘Subject in Focus’.