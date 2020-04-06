World
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 77 (6 April 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: South Sudan.
At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-ed here.
Almost 90 per cent of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures – that’s more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the 'Read the World' children’s reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.
SITUATION IN NUMBERS
total and new cases in last 24 hours
Globally
1 210 956 confirmed (77 200)
67 594 deaths (4 810)
Western Pacific Region
112 522 confirmed (1 126)
3 861 deaths (23)
European Region
655 339 confirmed (33 932)
49 479 deaths (3 063)
South-East Asia Region
8 828 confirmed (1 012)
344 deaths (42)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
74 347 confirmed (4 054)
3 976 deaths (182)
Region of the Americas
352 592 confirmed (36 878)
9 680 deaths (1 493)
African Region
6 616 confirmed (198)
243 deaths (7)