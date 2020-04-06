Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 77 (6 April 2020)

At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here , and the op-ed here .

Almost 90 per cent of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures – that’s more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the 'Read the World' children’s reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.