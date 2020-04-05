Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 76 (5 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Falkland Islands (Malvinas).

• The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Etienne, on Friday, called for the collaboration of the private sector with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to tackle COVID-19. More details can be found here.

• PAHO has launched a new searchable database that contains the latest guidance and research on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Americas and affected countries worldwide. The press release is available here and the database is available here.

• As China emerges from a 2 month containment phase and moves into the mitigation stage, its experience is helping countries currently at the start of the COVID-19 cycle to plan their responses better. This is explored in an interview with WHO Representative to China, Dr Gauden Galea, which is available here.