Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 74 (3 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Malawi.

• Supporting and protecting older people is everyone’s business: although all age groups are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness. Read the statement by Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe here.

• As cases start to climb in the South-East Asia Region, the Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of the Region calling for a stronger whole-of-society approach. More information can be found here.

• The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched an appeal yesterday for funds towards priority public health measures to help Latin American and Caribbean countries. The funds will be used to implement PAHO's COVID-19 Response Strategy. Further information is available here.

• Ports, airports and ground crossings require careful monitoring. WHO has produced two online interactive courses to provide guidance for the management of ill travellers and for managing COVID-19 cases or outbreaks on board ships. Further details can be found below in the ‘Subject in Focus’