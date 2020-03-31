World
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 71 (31 March 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
As mentioned by the Director-General in his regular media briefing yesterday, ensuring free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. WHO is working intensively with partners to increase access to life-saving products, including diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and more. For more information: https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-re...
Operations support and logistics continues to monitor critical markets and in partnership with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, has increased engagement and coordination with private companies. Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 800 000 surgical masks, 54 000 N95 masks, 873 000 globes, 15 000 goggles and 24 000 face shields to 75 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries. For more details, please see ‘subject in focus’.