Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 71 (31 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

As mentioned by the Director-General in his regular media briefing yesterday, ensuring free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. WHO is working intensively with partners to increase access to life-saving products, including diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and more. For more information: https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-re...