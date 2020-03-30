Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 70 (30 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has updated the operational planning guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document includes a set of immediate actions that countries should consider at national, regional, and local level to reorganize and maintain access to highquality essential health services for all. For more information: https://www.who.int/publications-detail/covid-19-operational-guidance-fo...