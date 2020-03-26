Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 66 (26 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Three new countries/territories/areas from the Region of the Americas [1], and African Region [2] have reported cases of COVID-19.

• The United Nations launched a US$2 billion COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan to support the world’s most vulnerable countries. More information can be found here.

• The WHO Director-General mentioned many key issues and action steps to effectively combat COVID-19, as well as maintaining physical distance but not social distance. More information can be found here.

• WHO published the COVID-19: Operational guidance for maintaining essential health services during an outbreak and the Handbook for public health capacity-building at ground crossings and cross-border collaboration on 25 March 2020. All guidance documents can be found here.

• In light of additional evidence, WHO maintains the recommendation of performing hand hygiene and regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The use of medical masks and respirators are for circumstances and settings where aerosol generating procedures are performed. Greater detail can be found in Subject in Focus.