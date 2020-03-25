Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 65 (25 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Two new countries/territories/areas from the Western Pacific Region [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1] have reported cases of COVID-19.

• OpenWHO released its introductory video on COVID-19 in Indian sign language yesterday, which is the first sign language resource on the platform.

The video already has nearly 900 enrolments. Courses in additional languages can be found here.

• As the world tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to ensure that essential health services and operations continue to be available to protect the lives of people with malaria, TB and other diseases or health conditions.

More information can be found here and here.

• EPI-WIN, WHO’s information network for epidemics, makes easy-tounderstand advice and information available on a dedicated page on the WHO website. EPI-WIN is also providing employers and workers with timely information through regular calls. More information can be found on the web here and in Subject in Focus.