Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 64 (24 March 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
Four new countries/territories/areas from the South-East Asia Region, and Region of the Americas have reported cases of COVID-19.
WHO has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures. Details can be found on the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean here.
The WHO WhatsApp Health Alert has now attracted 10 million users since launching Friday, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$70 million, in just 10 days. The media briefing can be found here.
WHO and FIFA launched a joint campaign to equip the football community to tackle COVID-19. This awareness campaign calls on all people around the world to follow the five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. More information can be found here.
WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure assistance to areas most in need. More information can be found in Subject in Focus.