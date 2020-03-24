World

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 64 (24 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Four new countries/territories/areas from the South-East Asia Region, and Region of the Americas have reported cases of COVID-19.

  • WHO has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures. Details can be found on the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean here.

  • The WHO WhatsApp Health Alert has now attracted 10 million users since launching Friday, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$70 million, in just 10 days. The media briefing can be found here.

  • WHO and FIFA launched a joint campaign to equip the football community to tackle COVID-19. This awareness campaign calls on all people around the world to follow the five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. More information can be found here.

  • WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies. As global demand rises, WHO and its partners aim to ensure assistance to areas most in need. More information can be found in Subject in Focus.

