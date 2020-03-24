Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 64 (24 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Four new countries/territories/areas from the South-East Asia Region, and Region of the Americas have reported cases of COVID-19.

WHO has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures. Details can be found on the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean here.

The WHO WhatsApp Health Alert has now attracted 10 million users since launching Friday, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$70 million, in just 10 days. The media briefing can be found here.

WHO and FIFA launched a joint campaign to equip the football community to tackle COVID-19. This awareness campaign calls on all people around the world to follow the five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. More information can be found here.