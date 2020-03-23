Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 63 (23 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Three new countries/territories/areas from the African Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], have reported cases of COVID-19.

• The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 300,000 globally.

• Data reported are based on information received from national authorities by 10:00 AM CET, 23 March 2020.

• Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is critical to tracking the virus, understanding epidemiology, informing case management, and to suppressing transmission.

WHO has updated the Laboratory Testing Strategy document according to the 4Cs transmission scenarios. All technical guidance can be found here.

• WHO Regional Office for Europe has published interim guidance on how to deal with COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention, available here.

• World Water Day 2020, celebrated on 22 March, highlighted the essential role of hand washing in hygiene to protect you and those around you. WHO Regional Office for Europe provides more information here.