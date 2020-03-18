Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 58 (17 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

One new country/territory/area (European Region) has reported cases of COVID-19.

Data presented in the COVID-19 Situation Reports has changed to reflect data reported as of 00:00 CET. As this is the first Situation Report with the new reporting period, there is overlap of data between Situation Report 57 and this report, thus the number of new cases may not equal the difference between total cases in the two reports.

WHO COVID-19 Situation Reports present official counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, thus differences between WHO reports and other sources of COVID-19 data using different inclusion criteria and different data cutoff times are to be expected.