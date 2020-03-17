Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 57 (17 March 2020)

As the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHO is committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response. For more information, please see the Subject in Focus section below.

OpenWHO is an interactive, web-based, knowledge-transfer platform offering free online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. COVID-19 resources are available in the official WHO languages here and in additional national languages here. The OpenWHO team is continuing to work with WHO Country Offices, public health institutes and educational entities who have offered voluntary translation support to help localize the response efforts. Resources in the pipeline include courses in Hindi and Macedonian. For more information, please see the Preparedness and Response section of the Situation Report.