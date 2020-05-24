Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 125 (24 May 2020)

Highlights

At least 80 million children under one at risk of diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio as COVID-19 disrupts routine vaccination efforts, warn GAVI, WHO and UNICEF. Agencies call for joint effort to safely deliver routine immunization and proceed with vaccination campaigns against deadly vaccine-preventable diseases.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his regular media briefing on 22 May, thanked all those who contributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The Fund, launched with the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, has so far raised more than U$214 million from more than 375,000 individuals, corporations and foundations.