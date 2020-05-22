Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 123 (22 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) joined forces to improve health services for refugees, displaced and stateless people. WHO and UNHCR signed a new agreement to strengthen and advance public health services for the millions of displaced people around the world. A key aim this year will be to support ongoing efforts to protect some 70 million displaced people due to COVID-19.

WHO has supported the [Smithsonian Science Education Center and InterAcademy Partnership to launch a new COVID-19 rapid-response guide for young people aged 8–17 years, titled “COVID19! How can I protect myself and others?”. The guide, which is based on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, aims to help young people understand the science and social science of COVID-19 as well as help them take action to keep themselves, their families and communities safe.

WHO has launched a new search feature for questions on COVID-19. WHO’s COVID-19 webpage now features an enhanced natural language processing search bar, which understands questions posed in everyday language and more accurately delivers answers to those queries.

WHO and partners have produced guidance on laboratory biosafety related to the testing of clinical specimens and guidance on the repatriation of COVID-19 human remains by air, both of which are explored in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.