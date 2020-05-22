Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 122 (21 May 2020)

Highlights

The WHO World Health Assembly has ended with a global commitment to the COVID-19 response. Delegates adopted a landmark resolution to bring the world together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO has been supporting Somalia since the beginning of this outbreak to enhance its infection control measures, testing capacities, and case management. In particular, training has been provided for the healthcare workers of the De-Martino hospital and 13 other isolation centres across the country, which have also received medical supplies and budget support for salaries. However, so far, only 26% of WHO’s urgent appeal of US$ 21.95 million for emergency response to COVID-19 in Somalia has been funded.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, celebrated every year on 21 May, is an opportunity to celebrate not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the importance of cultural competency and intercultural dialogue within healthcare systems. It also reminds us that public health efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic require a whole-of-society approach and must include vulnerable populations such as refugees and migrants in national plans and strategies.