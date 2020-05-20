Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 121 (20 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Dr Carissa F. Etienne highlighted that addressing COVID-19 will require protecting vulnerable groups including women, underprivileged populations, indigenous populations and migrants, by addressing health, social and economic inequalities.

WHO has published a new Case Report Form for “Suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19” intended for use by public health professionals for collecting standardized data on clinical presentations, severity and outcomes.

Uganda commissioned the first Port Health COVID-19 laboratory at the main UgandaTanzania border in light of potential COVID-19 importation by truck drivers. Two GeneXpert machines will be used to test all truck drivers arriving at the Mutukula point of entry, where results will become available within 45 minutes.

A doctor from Cairo, Egypt describes how he became infected with and recovered from COVID19 and highlights the need for health care workers to practise basic infection, prevention and control measures when interacting with patients.

Evidence from social science can help officials develop and implement policies in ways that are more likely to work because they are tailored to local needs. In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we look at how WHO is implementing the COVID-19 Research Roadmap agenda to translate evidence from the social sciences into action.