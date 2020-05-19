Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 120 (19 May 2020)

Highlights

In his opening remarks at the World Health Assembly, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros declared: ‘We have come together as the nations of the world to confront the defining health crisis of our time.’ In concluding he asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we need a healthier, safer and fairer world with a stronger WHO to support this goal.

Countries around the world have put in place a range of public health and social measures to suppress or stop community spread of COVID-19. WHO has published a document to provide an overview of public health and social measures, and to propose strategies to limit any possible harm resulting from these interventions.

A new WHO report on the health behaviours of 11–15-year-olds in Europe reveals more adolescents have been reporting mental health concerns. The results were based on data between 2014 and 2018 and provide a baseline against which future studies can measure the impact of COVID-19 on young people’s lives.

The WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific has released a timeline outlining some of the key moments and actions to respond to COVID-19 in the Region.