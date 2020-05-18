Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 119 (18 May 2020)

Highlights

The 73rd World Health Assembly which opened today, will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. Member States will deliver statements, report their progress in fighting the coronavirus, share knowledge on the evolving situation and consider a draft resolution on COVID-19. It is available live online in Arabic, Chinese, Russian, English, French, and Spanish.

WHO has signed an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity. The agreement has a special focus on preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This collaboration is timely because the current COVID-19 pandemic is particularly affecting people with NCDs.

Flooding in Somalia has raised concerns of an upsurge in cholera cases as the country deals with a growing number of COVID-19 cases. WHO's country office has sent urgently needed essential medical supplies, however funding for humanitarian operations in Somalia remains very low.

Sony Music Latin and Global Citizen have released a new “Color Esperanza” track with proceeds benefiting the Pan American Health Organization(PAHO)–WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas - and its COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the Americas.

WHO has cautioned against recommending or administering unproven treatments to patients with COVID-19. In the‘Subject in Focus’ below, we highlight how the WHO Solidarity Trial is helping find an effective treatment for COVID-19.