Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 117 (16 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published a new scientific brief on “Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents with COVID-19”, given the reported clusters of children and adolescents who require admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition. There is an urgent need for collecting standardized data describing epidemiology, clinical presentations, severity, and outcomes.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his media briefing yesterday, highlighted the need to “unleash the full power of science, to deliver innovations that are scalable, usable, and benefit everyone, everywhere, at the same time”.

WHO has published new guidance on “Cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in the context of COVID-19”, intended for healthcare professionals, public health professionals and health authorities that are developing and implementing cleaning and disinfection policies and standard operating procedures.

WHO and UNICEF have published a document on frequently asked questions (FAQs) about immunization in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. These FAQs accompany WHO’s Guiding principles for immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.