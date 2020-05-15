Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 116 (15 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, urged countries in the region to lift public health and social measures (so called lockdowns) in a graded manner and that Local epidemiology should guide focused action in ‘new normal’ COVID-19 world.

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, emphasized that "our behaviour today, will set the course for the pandemic", and highlighted how behavioural insights are valuable to inform the planning of appropriate pandemic response measures.

A UN policy brief on COVID-19 and mental health warns that substantial investment is needed to avert a mental health crisis. Reports already indicate an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety in several countries.