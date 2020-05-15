Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 115 (14 May 2020)

Highlights

Lesotho reported its first case of COVID-19.

WHO has published an interim guidance document on Laboratory biosafety for testing of clinical specimens of patients that meet the case definition of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros in his media briefing yesterday, highlighted the urgent need for all countries to invest in strong health systems and primary healthcare, as the best defence against outbreaks like COVID-19. The World Health Statistics published by WHO, show that people around the world are living longer and healthier lives overall with the biggest gains in low-income countries.

However, the report also shows that the rate of progress is too slow to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and will be further thrown off track by COVID-19.

WHO announced the launch of the WHO Academy and the WHO info mobile applications. The WHO Academy app is designed to support health workers during COVID-19 while the WHO Info app will provide the general public with real-time mobile access to the latest news and developments.

In the light of overcrowding in many places of detention, which undermines hygiene, health, safety and human dignity, UNODC,WHO,UNAIDS and OHCHR released a joint statement on COVID-19 in prisons and other closed settings to urgently draw the attention of political leaders to the heightened vulnerability of prisoners and other people deprived of liberty due to COVID-19 pandemic.