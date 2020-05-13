Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 114 (13 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published an annex to the guidance on considerations on adjusting public health and social measures (PHSM). The new annex provides a pragmatic decision process to help countries through

adapting PHSM based on epidemiological and public health criteria.

According to the 2020 World Health Statistics published by WHO today, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant loss of life, disrupting livelihoods, and threatening the recent advances in health and progress towards global sustainable development goals.

WHO has joined forces with the United Kingdom to run an awareness campaign named “Stop The Spread” about the risks of inaccurate and false information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regional Director for the WHO Regional Office for the Americas, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne called on countries to “support their economies while building strong social protection networks and embracing

evidence-based public health measures that are essential to saving lives”.

In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we discuss newly released WHO guidelines for school-related public health measures.