World
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 111 (10 May 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
A newly-released WHO scientific brief summarizes the current evidence on the impact of angiotensinconverting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and receptor blockers on severe acute respiratory illness due to COVID-19.
Pan American Health Organization and the United Nations Office for Project Services have published new guidelines on covid-19 prevention measures on construction projects,for workers to take measures to protect themselves from infection. The guidelines are only available in Spanish at this time.
Due to a change in reporting system to align with figures published by the US CDC, counts for the United States of America were adjusted to 1 245 775 cases (-99 new cases) and 75 364 deaths (5475 new deaths).